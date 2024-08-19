Nicholas MacInnis to seek District 6 seat on Antigonish County Council

Meadow Green, St. Andrew’s resident Nicholas MacInnis announced his candidacy to represent of District 6 for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish in the upcoming municipal district election.

MacInnis said he welcomes the opportunity to represent the constituents of St Andrews and become a voice for community concerns.

MacInnis works for the Nova Scotia Salmon Association as the Manager of Habitat Restoration projects, and also owns and operates Meadow Green Farm.

A long-time director with the Antigonish Rivers Association, MacInnis also sits on the board of directors of the Antigonish Farm and Garden Coop. MacInnis stated he hopes his experience serving the community can be used as a foundation for a successful term as councillor.