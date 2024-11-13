Nick MacInnis Becomes Antigonish County Warden, John Dunbar to Serve as Deputy Warden

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish has a new warden and deputy warden.

Last night, the municipality hosted a swearing-in ceremony for the councilors elected following the October 19 Nova Scotia Municipal elections. Returning councilors sworn in included Mary MacLellan, Shawn Brophy, John Dunbar, Gary Mattie, and Harris MacNamara. The new councilors at the table include Adam Baden-Clay, Richelle MacLaughlin, Wayne Melanson, Sterling Garvie, and Nick MacInnis.

Following the swearing-in, councilors nominated MacInnis and Dunbar as candidates for warden. After a vote, council selected MacInnis as the warden for the municipality for a four-year term. Dunbar, Brophy, and MacLaughlin were then nominated as deputy warden, and following three rounds of voting, council selected Dunbar to serve as deputy warden.