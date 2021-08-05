Nick MacNeil named Assistant Coach of the QMJHL’s Moncton Wildcats

The head coach of the Cape Breton West Islanders of the Nova Scotia Under 18 Major Hockey

League, Nick MacNeil is moving up to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The Creignish native has been named an assistant coach of the Moncton Wildcats. For MacNeil, the new post brings him full circle, after playing in the Q with the Cape Breton Eagles just over a decade ago.

After his junior career he spend four seasons with the UNB Reds, winning two nationaluniversity hockey titles, and another four campaigns in the East Coast Hockey League in Bakersfield and Norfolk.

The Wildcats open training camp on August 16th.