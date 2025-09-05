Nick MacNeil to Join the Coaching Staff of the Cape Breton West Islanders

The Cape Breton West Islanders U18 Major Hockey team announced Creignish native Nick MacNeil is joining the coaching staff as the Islanders Skills Coach and Hockey Adviser.

MacNeil’s coaching career began in 2017-18 as an Asst Coach under Telus Cup winning Coach Kyle MacDonald. Nick took on the Islanders Head Coaching position the following two seasons. In 2021-22 he advanced to an Asst Coach position with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL and for the past three season held the same position with the Cape Breton Eagles.