Nine New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are also four recoveries.

Four of the new infections are in Central Zone. Three are related to travel. One is a close contact of a previously reported case.

Three cases are in Western Zone. Two are related to travel, one is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in Northern Zone and is a close contact of a previously reported case.

One case is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel.

There are now 55 active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,857 tests.