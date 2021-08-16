Nine New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

There are nine new cases of COVID-19 and ten recoveries since the last update on Friday.

Five of the new cases are in Central Zone. Three are travel related, one is close contact of a previously reported case and one is under investigation.

Two cases are in Eastern Zone and two are Northern Zone; all are travel related.

There are 24 active cases of the virus, one person is in ICU.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,936 tests on Aug. 13; 2,133 tests on Aug. 14; and 2,193 tests on Aug. 15.