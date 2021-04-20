There are nine new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial officials say six of the new infections are in Central Zone; five are close contacts to previously reported cases and the other is under investigation.

There are also two cases in Western Zone and one in Eastern Zone, all related to travel outside the Atlantic region.

There are 68 active cases of the virus, two people are in hospital.

Unrelated to today’s cases; two UK variants have been identified. They were previously reported cases and related to travel. To date there have been 65 cases of the UK variant, 12 of the South African variant and one of the Brazilian variant.

The province has also announced it is placing additional restrictions on travel into Nova Scotia. Effective Thursday at 8 a.m., people from outside Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador will not be allowed to enter the province unless their travel is essential or they are permanent residents of Nova Scotia. Travel considered essential includes post-secondary students coming to the province to study or students returning home to Nova Scotia, parents picking up a student, Nova Scotians who work another province, people who need to attend in in-person court proceeding and travel for child custody reasons.