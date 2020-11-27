Nine New Cases of COVID-19, Province to Keep Borders Open to other Atlantic Provinces

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says there are nine new cases of COVID-19

in Nova Scotia. All the new cases are in the Central Zone. One of the new cases is a student is at Bedford South School, a pre-primary to grade 4 school. The student is not in school today and is self-isolating That school is closed for cleaning and contract tracing until at least Wednesday. There are now 119 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Doctor Robert Strang says the federal government indicated it anticipated it could begin vaccinating Canadians in early 2021. Strang says while the news is encouraging, there is still a lot of work to be done before a COVID-19 vaccine is available to the public.

Strang says it’s expected small amounts of vaccine could be available by January. Strang says in the weeks ahead, among the issues to be clarified is who gets the vaccine first, how it will be transported and stored and how it will be delivered.

At a media briefing, Premier Stephen McNeil was asked whether Nova Scotia will once again

require those who come into the province from the region to self-isolate, now that New Brunswick, PEI and Newfoundland and Labrador have left the Atlantic Bubble temporarily. McNeil says there will be no change, people entering the province from the region won’t have to quarantine but the trip to Nova Scotia must be essential.

McNeil believes the Atlantic Bubble was a huge success.

McNeil says now that we’re dealing with a second he’s urging Atlantic Canadians to stay home.