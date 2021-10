Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials have identified 19 new cases of COVID-19. There are also 21 recoveries from the virus, lowering the number of active cases of COVID-19 slightly to 163. There are 15 people in hospital, including five in ICU.

There are nine new cases in Central Zone, eight in Central Zone and two in Western Zone.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,648 tests.