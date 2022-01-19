No Additional COVID-19 cases reported at Aberdeen Hospital in New Glasgow

A spokesperson for the Nova Scotia Health Authority said the Aberdeen Hospital in New

Glasgow hasn’t seen new cases since reporting an outbreak earlier this month.

On January 10, a provincial COVID-19 update from the province stated the hospital experienced an outbreak involving fewer than five patients. Staff limited the outbreak to the Transitional Care Unit, located on the hospital’s fifth floor. Visitors are not permitted to the transition care unit until further notice. Each resident in the unit is permitted to have two designated caregivers visit to provide mental and physical support whenever possible based on operational situations.

Brendan Elliot, spokesperson for the NSHA, said an outbreak cannot be declared over until they get through two incubation periods, or 28 days in total.

Elliott said the outbreak did not affect staffing.