No change in Fuel Princes

Motorists won’t see any change at the pumps when they fill up today.

The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight and chose to stand pat for both gasoline and diesel.

That means the minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded remains at $1.19.3 in the eastern mainland and $1.20.1 on Cape Breton, unchanged from last week.

The minimum price for diesel holds steady at $1.23.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.24.2 in Cape Breton.