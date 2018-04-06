No change in Gasoline Prices, Diesel drops

Many motorists won’t notice a change at the pump when they fill up today. The Utility and Review Board set its weekly petroleum prices overnight. Gasoline prices are unchanged this week. The minimum price for a litre of regular self serve unleaded remains at $1.24.5 in the eastern mainland and $1.25.4 in Cape Breton.

Drivers of diesel powered vehicles got a bit of a break as the price dropped 2.8 cents a litre. That means the minimum price for a litre of diesel is now $1.17.4 in the eastern mainland and $1.18.2 in Cape Breton