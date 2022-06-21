No Changes in Tax Rates or User Fees in New Glasgow Municipal Budget

New Glasgow is the latest municipality to pass a budget with no rise in tax rates or user fees.

The 2022-23 Operating Budget is $20.8 Million, the New Glasgow Water Utility operating budget is $4.3 Million, and the Capital Budget is $3.8 Million. The residential tax rate remains $1.84 per $100 assessment, and the commercial rate stays at $4.45 per $100 assessment. Mayor Nancy Dicks said that, echoing recent comments by Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray about his town’s budget, a doubling of the Municipal Financial Capacity Grant from the province last year enabled the town to both hold the line on taxes, and avoid cutting services.

Among the major Capital projects in this year’s budget are retrofitting municipal buildings to make them more energy efficient, Storm Sewer upgrades for the South end, and a Water Main renewal on Abercrombie Road. Those last two projects are contingent on cost sharing funds from the other two levels of government.