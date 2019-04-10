No Collective Agreement in Trenton Yet; Town approves Tentative Agreement but Unionized Workers say No

There’s still no labour agreement in place between the town of Trenton and ten municipal workers. While council voted last night in favour of a tentative agreement reached with the help of a conciliation officer between the town and members of CUPE local 281, the workers have already rejected it. A previous agreement reached last October was ratified by the union, but rejected by council. A written statement provided by the town says the agreement “provides a fair resolution for both the town and its employees”, and that council hopes the union may reconsider its position now that council has approved the agreement. While the town says it does not intend to institute a work stoppage, employees voted in favour of strike action back in February. The workers have been without an agreement since April of 2017.