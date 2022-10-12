No Estimate on Amount of Damage from post-Tropical Storm Fiona in Antigonish County

When asked about the aftermath of post tropical storm Fiona, Antigonish County Warden Owen

McCarron said it is still too early for an estimate on the cost of the damage in the area. McCarron said the county spoke with a number of residents, including farmers with destroyed crops and farming infrastructure.

During the council meeting, councillor Bill MacFarlane credited county and local EMO staff for their work during and after the storm. McCarron noted the county had an emergency command centre set up during Fiona.

On Tuesday, McCa

rron toured part of the county with Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway, whose constituency includes parts of Antigonish County, to see some of the more significant damage. The warden noted Kelloway assured him there are federal programs coming to help support some of the losses.