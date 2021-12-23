Listen Live
A surge in COVID-19 cases and tightened restrictions in the region has prompted Atlantic University Sport to pause the 2021-22 varsity season until at least January 19th. http://bit.ly/3pkNVIv
Happy Birthday to Skyler Turnbull of Antigonish, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we'll send the voucher to you 🙂
Province Identifies 689 New Cases of COVID-194:39 pm | Read Full Article
Nova Scotia has once again eclipsed its record single day total for new cases of COVID-19. The province has identified 689 new cases, surpassing the previous milestone of 537, set just yesterday. The vast majority of the new infections are in Central Zone with 498. Eastern ZonTe has 55 new cases, there are 79 in […]
Province reports One Death, 537 New Cases of COVID-195:41 pm | Read Full Article
The provincial Health and Wellness Department is reporting a death related to COVID-19. A man in this 50’s in Northern Zone has died. There are also 537 new cases of COVID-19. Central Zone has 537 new infections, while Eastern Zone has 36, Northern Zone has 44 and Western Zone has 23. An additional patient has […]
Atlantic University Sport Pauses Varsity Season until at Lea...7:17 am | Read Full Article
Atlantic University Sport (AUS) announced a pause of all university sport competitions until at least January 19. A release from the AUS states they made the decision in accordance with the recent public health restrictions set by each of the Atlantic provinces. The AUS will continue to monitor and follow public health directives regarding […]