Another day of no active and no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The last new case was identified on June 9th.

That leaves the total number of cases of the virus to date at 1,061; 63 have died. There are 998 Nova Scotians who have recovered from the virus. Two people are in hospital, but their COVID-19 infections are now resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 386 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. There have been 52,811 negative test results.