There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. The last time the province reported a new infection was on July 15th.

The Nova Scotia Government is also reporting that for the first time in almost a month there are no active cases of COVID-19. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 433 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

To date there have been 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases; 63 have died. There have been 62,187 test results.