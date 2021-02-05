No New Cases of COVID-19, Active cases fall to 8 in Nova Scotia

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials says the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s completed 1,681 tests on Thursday, no positive cases were detected. The number of active cases of the virus is falling, down to eight in Nova Scotia. Two people are in hospital including one in Intensive Care.

Since October First, the beginning of the second wave of COVID-19, the province has completed 167,755 tests. There have been 495 positive cases and no deaths.