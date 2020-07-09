No New Cases of COVID-19; Four Active Cases of the Virus Remain

The Department of Health and Wellness announced they did not identify any new cases of COVID-19 yesterday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 56,227 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths

and four active COVID-19 cases. Nine-hundred and ninety-nine cases are now resolved. One person is currently in hospital but their COVID-19 infection is considered resolved.

During today’s update from Premier Stephen McNeil and chief medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang, Strang said there have been a lot of questions regarding masks. He said the department continues to look at its approach, noting there is a conference call this afternoon for all the chief medical health officers at a national level this afternoon which will discuss the topic.

He thanked residents who follow what he called the strong public health recommendation to wear a non-medical mask in areas where physical distancing can’t be maintained.

Strang suggested making it a habit to always have a mask on-hand to wear if needed, noting it’s a way of keeping everyone safe. He called masks a part of the package of tools, which also includes social distancing, hand washing, and coughing and sneezing etiquette. All of these things will help minimize the spread of COVID-19.