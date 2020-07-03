No New Cases of COVID-19 Identified in Nova Scotia

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say no new cases of COVID-19 have been identified. This follows three cases that were discovered earlier this week, all travel-related. That leaves the number of cases to date at 1,064. There are are three active cases of the virus, 998 have recovered from the virus; 63 people have died.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of COVID-19.

Two people are hospital. Both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved but they are being treated in hospital