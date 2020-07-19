No New Cases of COVID-19 identified in Nova Scotia

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of cases to date in the province at 1,067; 63 have died. The last new infection was identified on Wednesday. There are two active cases of the virus. There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19, and no one is in hospital as a result of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 543 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

So far, there have been 59,789 negative test results in the province.