There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of infections of the virus in the province to date at 1,067; 63 have died. There is one active case of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are no long-term care homes with active cases of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 528 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday.

So far, Nova Scotia has 60,702 negative test results. No one is in hospital as a result of COVID-19