For the second day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That leaves the total number of cases to date at 1,064. There are three active cases in the province. A total of 998 people who have recovered from the virus. So far, there are been 54,685 negative test results in Nova Scotia

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 358 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in the province with active cases of COVID-19.