No New Cases of COVID-19 Identified Monday, Four Active Cases Remain

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness announced there were no new cases of COVID-19 identified Monday.

To date, Nova Scotia has 55,428 negative test results, 1,065 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and four active COVID-19 cases. Nine-hundred and ninety-eight cases are now resolved. Two people are currently in hospital but both patients’ COVID-19 infections are considered resolved.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19. As of Monday, July 6, the COVID-19 outbreak at Northwood’s Halifax campus is considered resolved after completing 28 days with no active cases.