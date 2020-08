It’s another day of no new infections of COVID-19 in the province. The last new infections were recorded on August 2nd, two cases related to travel outside Canada.

The number of infections to date remains at 1,071; 64 have died. There are no active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

Yesterday, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 351 Nova scotia tests. So far, Nova Scotia has 66,843 negative test results.