There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of infections to date in the province at 1,083 There are six active cases of the virus, one less than yesterday. No one is in hospital with the virus.

On Monday, the province identified one case in the Western Zone; a student attending Universite Sainte-Anne. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say the student did no properly self-isolate. Public Health is working to identify close contacts.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 767 Nova Scotia tests on Monday