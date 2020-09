The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is reported no new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, leaving the current total of active cases at six.

To date, Nova Scotia has 76,935 negative test results, 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital. One thousand and fourteen cases are now resolved.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 961 Nova Scotia tests on Sept. 1.