For the fifth day in a row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The last time the province reported new infections was on Monday, with two positive cases. There are five active cases of the virus. No one is in hospital.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1, 536 tests on Friday.

To date there have been 79,065 negative test results; 1,085 positive cases and 65 deaths