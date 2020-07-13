No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness is again announcing no new cases of COVID-19.

To date, Nova Scotia has 57,675 negative test results, 1,066 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and three active COVID-19 cases. One thousand cases are now resolved. One person is currently in hospital but their infection is considered resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 401 Nova Scotia tests on July 12 and is operating 24-hours.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.