For the second day in row, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,353 Nova Scotia tests on Friday, and no positive cases were identified. The number of active cases of the virus continues to fall. There are seven active cases, down one from Friday. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

Premier Stephen McNeil say he’s proud of the work Nova Scotians have done to contain the virus and keep case numbers low. He reminds residents that provincial restrictions don’t change until Monday, and encouraged Nova Scotians to keep the current measures in mind.

Since October first, the beginning of the second wave of the virus, there have 169,108 tests for COVID-19. There have been 495 positive cases and no deaths.