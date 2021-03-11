No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,625 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday, all were negative. The number of active of the virus are falling. There are now 19 active cases, down from 24 on Wednesday. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

Premier Iain Rankin says the province’s case numbers have been promising the past few days. He urged Nova Scotians not to become complacent. Rankin says we want to keep up the good work and follow all of the public health measures.

To date, 45,149 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 15,383 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.