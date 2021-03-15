No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,667 Nova Scotia tests on Sunday, all were negative. The number of active cases of the virus totals 17, one less than Sunday. There is one person in hospital, in ICU.

Premier Iain Rankin says as Nova Scotians reflect on the first year anniversary of COVID-19 in the province, we can be proud of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus. He adds this has been far from easy, but Nova Scotians have done their part by following public health measures.

To date, there have been 48,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Nova Scotia. Of those, 16,113 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.