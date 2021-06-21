For the first time in almost three months, there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. The province’s Chief Medical of Health Dr. Robert Strang says it is the first day since March 29th that Nova Scotia is reporting no new infections. He says Nova Scotians should be proud of their efforts. He stressed residents must continue to follow the public health measures, get tested often and get vaccinated.

There are 79 active cases of the virus. Three people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs competed 2,580 tests.