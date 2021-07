The Nova Scotia Department of Health and Wellness reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and three recoveries, bringing the provincial total of active cases to 28. Two people are in hospital COVID-19 units, including one in ICU.

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

As of yesterday, 1,154,785 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 434,537 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.