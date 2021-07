There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There is one recovery, lowering the number of active cases of the virus to eight. Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

On Sunday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,022 tests.

To date, 1.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Nova Scotia; 485,212 residents have received their second dose.