No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

While the province reported no new cases of COVID-19 in the province, they are reporting an additional COVID-19 related death, bringing the provincial total to 64.

A female in her 60s with underlying medical conditions died several weeks ago in the Eastern Zone and her death was under investigation since then to determine if COVID-19 was a factor.

To date, Nova Scotia has 62,861 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 64 deaths, and no active cases. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 418 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday and is operating 24-hours a day.