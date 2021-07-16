No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, Active Cases Drop to Single Digits

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. It’s the third day in a row of no new infections. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials are also reporting 14 recoveries, lowering the number of active cases of the virus to eight. Two people are in hospital, including one in ICU.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang says case numbers have been steadily decreasing in recent weeks. Strang says in to continue this trend, Nova Scotians need to get vaccinated as soon as possible and following public health measures.

On Thursday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,626 tests.