No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia; Active Cases of the Virus falls to 22

For the second day in a row the province is reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

Health and Wellness Department officials have also announced six recoveries, lowering the number of active cases of the virus to 22. There are two people in hospital, including one in ICU.

Premier Iain Rankin says on Wednesday, Nova Scotia entered Phase Four of the province’s reopening plan. He says Nova Scotia is headed in the right direction with no new cases. Rankin adds Nova Scotians have worked to get the province where it is now and urged residents to advice of public health and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

All four health zones continue to be closely monitored for community spread.

On Wednesday, Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,357 tests.