No New Cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, there are Three Active Cases

Provincial Health and Wellness department officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of COVID-19 cases to date at 1,064. There are three active cases of the virus. A total of 998 people have recovered from COVID-19; 63 have died. There are no licensed long-term care hopes with active cases of the virus.

Two people are in hospital. Both patients’ infections are now resolved but they are being treated in a medical facility.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 441 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday