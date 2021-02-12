No New Cases of COVID-19 in the Province; Active Cases Down

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,999 tests on Thursday. No infections were detected. The number of active cases have fallen to single digits with nine; down two from Thursday. One person is in hospital, in ICU.

This week, 1,006 rapid-tests were administered at pop-up sites in Amherst, Cole Harbour, Halifax and Tantallon.

As of Thursday, the province has administered 22,343 doses of COVID-19. Of those, almost 7,500 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.