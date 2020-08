There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health Officials say five active cases remain in the province, no one is currently in hospital. To date, there have been 1,083 cases of COVID-19; 65 people have died.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 856 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

So far, Nova Scotia has 75,144 negative test results.

Cases of COVID-19 to date have ranged in age from under 10 to over 90.