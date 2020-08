There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of positive cases of the virus at 1,071. The last new infection was recorded one week ago, on Sunday, August 2nd There is one active case of COVID-19, one less than Saturday. There are no people in hospital as a result of the virus.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 387 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.

So far there has been 66,114 negative test results.