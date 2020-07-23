No New Cases of COVID-19; One Active Case Remains

The Department of Health and Wellness announced no new cases of COVID-19 today.

To date, Nova Scotia has 61,239 negative test results, 1,067 positive COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths and one active COVID-19 case. There are currently no individuals in hospital as a result of COVID-19 and 1,003 cases are now resolved.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 438 Nova Scotia tests on July 22 and is operating 24-hours a day.

There are no licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of COVID-19.