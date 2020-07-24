No New Cases of COVID-19; Province Extends State of Emergency to August 9th

It’s been more than a week since the province had its last new COVID-19 case. The province announced there were no new infections today. The last new COVID-19 case was identified last Wednesday, July 15th. There is one active case of the virus. No one is in hospital with the virus and there are no active cases of COVID-19 in any of the province’s licensed long-term care facilities.

So far, there’s been 1,067 positive cases of COVID-19; 63 have died.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology completed 677 Nova Scotia tests on Thursday. To date, there have been 61,626 negative test results.

The province has also announced it is renewing its state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and to ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services. The order takes effect at noon Sunday and will remain in effect until Sunday, August 9th.