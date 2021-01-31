No New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia

Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in

Nova Scotia. It’s the fourth time in just over a week there have been no new cases of the virus. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says it’s encouraging to see another day of no new positive cases. Strang says public health measures are making a difference in slowing the spread of the virus.

The number of active cases of the virus is 10, one less than Saturday. Two people are in hospital, including one in intensive care.

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,408 Nova Scotia tests on Saturday.