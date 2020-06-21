No New Cases of COVID-19 Reported

Provincial Health officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19. There hasn’t been a newcase in the province reported since June 9. That leaves the number of COVID-19 cases in the province to date at 1,061. There is one active case in the province, 62 people have died. Nine hundred and 98 Nova Scotians have recovered from the virus. There are two people in hospital, one in intensive care. One patient’s infection is considered resolved but remains in hospital. There are no licensed long-term care care homes in Nova Scotia with active cases of the virus.