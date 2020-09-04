No New Cases of COVID-19, State of Emergency Renewed

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Five active cases of the virus remain, one less than yesterday. No one is in hospital. The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 869 tests on Thursday.

To date there have been 1,085 positive COVID-19 cases; 65 have died.

The province has also announced it is renewing the state of emergency for protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians and ensure the safe reopening of businesses and services. The order takes effect at noon Sunday, and extends until September 20th.

The province has also announced it is narrowing the list of symptoms being screened for COVID-19 to reflect the epidemiology in Nova Scotia. If you are experiencing fever or cough and two or more of the symptoms of sore throat, runny nose, headache and shortness of breath, visit 811.novascotia.ca to determine if you should call 811 for further assessment.

The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says they are confident that having a narrower list will still allow the province to identify people with the virus.