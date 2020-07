There are no new cases of COVID-19 in the province. That leaves the total number of infections in the province to date at 1,066; 63 have died. There are three active cases of COVID-19. One thousand people have recovered from the virus.

One person is in hospital; their COVID-19 infectious is resolved, but they are being treated in a medical facility.

There are no licensed long-term care facilities with active cases of COVID-19.