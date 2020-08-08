No New Cases of COVID-19, Two Active Cases Remain

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. That leaves the number of cases of the virus in the province to date at 1,071; 64 have died. There are two active cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. There are no people in hospital as a result of the virus. The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 501 Nova Scotia tests on Friday.

So far, there are have been 65,949 negative test results.

The province is renewing the state of emergency to protect the health and safety of Nova Scotians. The order takes effect at noon Sunday and will continue until Sunday, August 23rd unless government terminates it or extends it.